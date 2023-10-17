Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with frost scattered across much of the ground. We’ll be warmer today than yesterday with temperatures climbing to the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be light from the west-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight tonight will be chilly in the mid-40s, but frost is not expected. Wednesday will be warmer in the low 70s with clouds increasing making the skies partly cloudy. Winds will also become breezy from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting between 20 to 30 mph at times.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday night and will provide a slight chance for scattered rain showers, especially east of Highway 65. Rainfall amounts will be small around 0.10″. Any rain should be gone by Thursday morning and skies will be partly cloudy Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures behind the weak cold front will still be mild in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. We become completely sunny again on Friday and return to the 70s for the upcoming weekend.

