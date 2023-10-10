Today will be another great fall day in the Ozarks. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday thanks to a light south breeze. This afternoon we’ll be in the mid-70s under sunny skies. Tonight will be mild in the upper 50s and a warm front will pass through the area overnight.

Ahead of the front tonight in west central and central Missouri there is a slight chance for rain showers. Wednesday will be warm and windy. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees and winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to near 30 mph. A few clouds will be in the sky.

Rain chances build southward Thursday night into Friday as a cold front makes its way through the Ozarks. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Friday morning before clearing the area Friday afternoon. Widespread rain is not likely.

We become chilly and windy behind the cold front. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest through Monday of next week at 10 to 20 mph and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through this time period.

