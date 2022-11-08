Happy Tuesday and happy Election Day!

As far as the weather goes, I don’t think anything will be keeping you from getting to your polling place. There is a chance for a few showers to our northwest this morning. We have very dry air in place, so I don’t expect this to be much, and QPF is trending very low.

Winds will be picking up as we head into the middle part of the week, bringing extra warm air in place for Wednesday (highs will be close to 80°)!

The end of the week will feel significantly cooler, which is great news for those deer hunters out there. A cold front will move through later Thursday, bringing the chance of rain (I’m not impressed with rainfall totals with this system, but we need any rain we can get) and plummeting temperatures. We’ve gone quite some time with overnight lows above freezing, that trend will end on Friday.

Not to be an alarmist, but looking ahead to next week I do think we could see the chance of some snowflakes flying out there. It’s too early to nail anything down, but we will be keeping a close eye on it.