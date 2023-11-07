Today will be around 80 degrees in Springfield which would exceed the previous record for November 7th of 79 degrees set back in 1915. Winds will also be a little breezy from the south at 10 to 15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mild again around 60 degrees with another record warm day Wednesday in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Skies will be sunny to begin the day with clouds increasing to partly cloudy going into the afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday, first in northwestern Missouri and working it’s way southward through the afternoon/evening. The front should come through initially dry with rain holding off until Thursday and Thursday night. The best location for rain is in far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Clouds and rain should clear out before Friday and Friday afternoon will be a nice average fall day with temperatures around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Veteran’s Day weekend will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Saturday morning and Sunday morning will both be a little chilly in the mid-30s.

