Happy Tuesday!

It’s a “hold onto your hats” kind of day. A wind advisory has been extended for our western counties across the Ozarks. The advisory goes until 1 p.m.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph early in the day, by the afternoon winds should let up a bit, but it will still be breezy.

A quick-moving cold front will move into the area this afternoon. Most of the Ozarks should stay dry with this front, but if rain does make it to the ground, it will most likely be to the south and east of Springfield. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area on the outskirts of any real risk (Mississippi could be under the gun with severe weather later today). The QPF leaves much of the Ozarks as dry as can be for today.

The cold front will do its job well, dropping temperatures on Wednesday by 25°. Highs will be near 40° for the day.