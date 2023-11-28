A little warming trend is taking shape for today and tomorrow. Temperatures this morning are bitterly cold again in the mid-20s with wind chill at times in the teens. This afternoon will be nicer than yesterday with temperatures around 50 degrees. Winds will be slightly breezy from the southwest with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will sit around freezing and Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with temperatures warming close to 60 degrees.

Enjoy Wednesday if you can because things change going into Thursday. Scattered rain showers are likely from sunup to sundown on Thursday. Rain should become more widespread late Thursday into Thursday night and then clear the Ozarks Friday morning. Thursday’s highs will be in the low-50s.

After some lingering rain Friday morning, Friday afternoon will be overcast and chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s. We see some improvement over the weekend with temperatures returning to the low to mid-50s. There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers from Saturday night through Monday, but moisture looks limited.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App