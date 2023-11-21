Many spots in the Ozarks picked up some rain yesterday with the heaviest totals in northwest Arkansas and west-central Missouri. Springfield as of this morning has picked up 0.16″ of rainfall, while Harrison, Arkansas and Nevada, Missouri both picked up around an inch.

We’ll hang onto the chance for sprinkles through this morning, but generally the rain will clear out today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of some sun popping out later in the day. Temperatures will be chilly in the mid-40s with breezy northwest wind sat 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will drop to below freezing in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be sunny but still chilly with temperatures around 50 degrees with light west winds. We’ll drop to freezing again Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving day will thankfully be the nicest day of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies with light winds. Should be great weather to spend either outdoors or indoors!

Our pattern turns colder again for Friday shoppers through the weekend in the 40s. We have a decent chance for precipitation in the Ozarks Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll likely remain just above freezing Saturday night and on Sunday we should be in the low 40s. At this time a cold rain is expected with possible snow mixed in farther north. Check back with KOLR 10 for updates.

