Happy Tuesday! Many in the Ozarks have now had their first official taste of winter. In Springfield and Harrison, record snowfall events have been recorded for Nov. 14, 2022. While November snowfall is not unheard of, it isn’t all that common.

On Tuesday morning, the major commute concern is fog. Visibility is reduced across the Ozarks. This is a look at downtown Springfield around 5:30 a.m.

While our week is shaping up to be calm, we have a full week of frigid temperatures ahead. Daytime highs will mainly stay in the 30s, and overnight lows will be dipping into the teens. As we progress into Thanksgiving week, temperatures look to begin a warming trend. While we will warm up a bit, there is a chance a storm system will make for a soggy holiday.