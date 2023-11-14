Expect another warm day today with temperatures in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds today will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph, occasionally stronger around 15 mph.

Although winds are light, the air is very dry and vegetation across the Ozarks has quickly turned dormant. There is elevated fire danger today due to these conditions. If you are conducting controlled burns this week, use extreme caution to keep it under control.

Tonight will be mild around 40 degrees and Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures topping off around 70 degrees. Thursday will again be warm with a few clouds added to the skies. Winds on Thursday will also be breezy from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front sweeping through early Friday will bring our next chance for a few showers our way. The timeframe for any wet weather should stay confined to the early morning hours Friday with a bit of a cooldown to close out the week.

A larger storm system is forecast to impact the area late in the weekend into next week. Right now, Saturday looks dry and mild before rain chances increase Sunday night into next Monday.

It looks like it may be a wet & cool start to Thanksgiving Week, but dry weather is expected Wednesday through Thanksgiving along with colder temperatures.

