Happy Tuesday!

We are starting the month of November with May-like weather. The next couple of days will be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine. By the middle of the week, winds will pick up a bit. Otherwise, no real weather concerns until Friday.

By Friday, things will start to change. The gulf will be wide open and moisture will be flowing right into the Ozarks. With extra moisture, paired with a deep trough and a closed-off low, we are looking at a very rainy Saturday. The rain chances will arrive late on Friday. Right now, I’m not convinced of severe weather, but the threat is still possible. Strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be likely with this storm system.

Right now, it is looking like the heaviest rain will fall for our western counties. This is a very good thing, as many western counties are the most drought-stricken.

Have a wonderful Tuesday. Try to get out there and enjoy the sunshine.