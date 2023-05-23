Looking at the big picture, we are in a pattern known as an Omega block. Typically in this pattern we do okay here in the Ozarks expecting mild temperatures and lower humidity for most of the week. There is some weak energy coming out of the southeast today and tomorrow that will help increase our rain chances slightly, however, rain will be widely scattered.

Omega Block jetstream pattern Tuesday hour-by-hour forecast

Any rain Tuesday should be in south-central Missouri or north-central Arkansas during the afternoon. Any storm that develops this afternoon could create some thunder and lightning, but that’s about it. Temperatures today will be warm again getting into the upper 70s and low 80s. Once again winds will be light from the southeast with skies mostly sunny to start, but a few clouds are likely this afternoon with the slight rain chance.

Tuesday afternoon Futurecast

Wednesday will have a slightly better chance for rain as the weak disturbance continues to move west interacting with a little higher moisture content in the atmosphere in the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms still look to be widely scattered wrapping up in the evening. Otherwise, Wednesday will be warm and generally still comfortable in the low 80s with light winds.

Wednesday afternoon Futurecast.

A backdoor cold front will pass through Thursday (moving from the northeast to the southwest) and will keep our mild stretch of weather going into Memorial Day weekend. Thursday will see winds become more easterly but staying light around 5 to 10 mph. Our humidity will also stay on the low end going into the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking fantastic with temperatures around 80 degrees, low humidity and more sun than clouds. Memorial Day itself does look like it’ll be a bit warmer in the low 80s as a more southerly flow redevelops.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App today