Springfield officially reached 90 degrees yesterday after a round of morning rain blew through the region. Today, however, we have no rain and no relief from the high heat.

Today will be partly cloudy this afternoon with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Winds may gust to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be unchecked and will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, especially farther west. Areas along and east of Highway 63 may not be as warm today due to added cloud cover and the potential for a stray shower today, but generally still hot.

Eastern Missouri will keep a slight chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening into the overnight. Wednesday will be more of the same with air temperatures chasing 100 degrees west of Springfield with upper 90s into northern Arkansas and southeast Missouri. Once again expect a breezy day with winds 10 to 20 mph from the southwest Wednesday.

We will try once again to hit 100 degrees for the first time in Springfield this Thursday and Friday. Skies will see fewer clouds by this time and winds will still remain breezy from the south-southwest. These conditions will last into the weekend with a low chance for any rain over the weekend.

Two things to look forward to about this week: Humidity is lower and the end may be in sight. Dewpoint temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the mid-60s this week which would cause heat index values to not be as extreme as they could be. The heat dome may break down and move back southwest again by the middle of next week (8-10 days from today) which would bring temperatures down to the lower 90s and may get us a decent chance for rain in the area.

