Here we go again!

The heat and humidity will return in a major way and it all starts Tuesday. It will be noticeably hotter and more humid Tuesday afternoon as a warm front lifts north into the area. A cluster of storms passing by to the southwest Tuesday morning will sling a bit of morning cloud cover our way, but the bulk of the day looks mostly sunny. With moisture levels increasing from the west we’ll find a few spotty showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon west of Hwy. 65.

On Wednesday a warm front will provide a focus for storm chances north and east of Springfield. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible. The other big headline will be the heat and humidity. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 90s with a few spots hitting 100°. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 100 to 110° range.

The summer swelter will continue through the end of the week, but bouts of scattered storms will have the last say in just how hot we get. The pattern has a very similar look to last week. The storm track looks like it may be a bit further north and that will hopefully put the area more in line to much-needed rainfall. The downside will be a risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts possible along with a risk of heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Generally, 1 to 3″ of rain is expected across drought-stricken areas of Central Missouri with lighter amounts south of the state line. But, I want to stress, it’s a “feast or famine” pattern with some areas missing out on rain while others see inches of rainfall (possibly in a few hours time).

The successive waves of storms may be able to force a front further south this weekend taking the focus for storms into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures also look a little cooler with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.