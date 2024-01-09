Heavy snow has blanketed northern Missouri and areas near I-70 yesterday and this morning, including portions in west-central Missouri. A band of light to moderate snow showers is working its way through Kansas and will be the final round of snow in the area with round 1.

Snow will likely begin in far west Missouri around 6AM and slowly move eastward. I think all of southwest Missouri and far northern Arkansas has a decent chance of seeing this band of snow come through between 6AM and midday. 1-2″ of additional snowfall is possible along and north of I-44 while areas south of Highway 60 into Arkansas may wind up with just a dusting. Still, winter weather precautions should be taken on the roadway this morning especially while it is snowing.

Snow showers should wrap up early this afternoon and we’ll be left behind with another cold and windy day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to upper 20s this afternoon.

We quickly turn things around on Wednesday and Thursday with south winds bumping temperatures back up. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees both days are likely with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Expect more sun than clouds Wednesday with clouds increasing through the day Thursday.

Round 2 of rain and snow arrives Thursday night as another area of low-pressure swings through the Ozarks, this time bringing bitter-cold arctic air right on its heels. The rain/snow setup is looking similar to this recent storm with mostly rain Thursday night turning to snow Friday morning. Amounts at this time are uncertain, but some snow accumulation is possible, especially given the steep drop in temperatures Friday morning.

The Arctic blast Friday will cause temperatures to collapse to the 20s and teens for highs and single digits to near zero degrees for lows through the start of next week. We’re also tracking the chance of a weak piece of energy to pass through the Ozarks next Monday, marking round 3. The extreme cold air would mean any moisture would fall as snow.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App