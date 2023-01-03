Happy Tuesday, friends!

After a Monday evening filled with bumpy weather, conditions are much calmer this morning. We did see a good soaking across the Ozarks. Here’s a look at rainfall totals:

Springfield: 1.55″

Joplin: 0.43″

West Plains: 0.63″

Rolla: 1.19″

Harrison, Ar: 0.37″

Tuesday is shaping up to be quiet and just a little cooler. While we are starting off warm, temperatures will be staying fairly steady throughout the afternoon.

Colder air will wrap in behind tonight’s storm by Wednesday and Thursday with a more January-like feel on both days. Temperatures will remain chilly through the upcoming weekend with the next chance for rain showers coming on Saturday.

