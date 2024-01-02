Today will be more seasonal when compared to yesterday with temperatures reaching the low to mid-40s. Skies will see a couple of waves of clouds through the day and winds will stay fairly light out of the southwest. Tonight will be cold in the mid-20s.

A cold front will come knocking on our door Wednesday morning and will keep temperatures chilly in the low 40s with breezy northwest winds making it feel cooler. Thursday will see more sun than clouds and temperatures will hold steady around normal in the low to mid-40s.

Clouds increase going into Friday ahead of our next rain and snow chance. Friday will see mostly rain beginning in the afternoon moving from west to east. The rain will try to transition into a rain/snow mix Friday night and will move out of the area Saturday morning. Saturday morning may see some lingering snow flurries on the back side of this storm system.

We’ll get a break from wet weather Sunday with some sunshine likely as well. The next storm in the pipeline will arrive Monday. Temperatures look well above freezing, so this one should start with rain. With the right track, we could see a bit of snow on the backend Tuesday as colder air wraps in behind the storm. Be sure and check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

