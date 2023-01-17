Happy Tuesday! As nice as it was across the Ozarks on Monday, I think Tuesday will be even better! Winds were brutal on Monday, gusting up to 46mph in Springfield and across much of the Ozarks. The strong southerly winds did bring warm temperatures. We made it to a high of 69° at the airport.

Tuesday will be a nearly picture-perfect January day. Skies will start sunny, winds will be calm and temperatures will be warm. What more could we ask for?

Another storm will sweep through the area Wednesday, and this one should soak the area with rain. Showers much of the day will keep temperatures cooler, but still not bad for the middle of January.

Clouds and cold temperatures will follow Wednesday’s storm, but we’ll close the week with sunshine.

Another storm will move through this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. The air may also be just cold enough for some snow to mix in.

Looking down the road at the last week of the month we should find a more consistently cold pattern settling in. Longer-range model guidance suggests this colder pattern may stick around into the first half of February. With the colder pattern, the door will also open up to some wintry weather.

I hope you can get out and enjoy today. It’s a rare gift for mid-January.