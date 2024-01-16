Today marks our 5th consecutive day where afternoon temperatures will land below freezing and our 4th consecutive day with high temperatures staying below 20 degrees. The added sunshine this afternoon will go a long way towards making it a nicer day but still plan for the cold with highs in the mid-teens with breezy west winds.

Tonight will be back to the single digits before we finally climb to above-freezing Wednesday afternoon. Some spots will make a run for 40 degrees but many locations will come in at the upper 30s. Expect more sun on Wednesday and increasing clouds on Thursday.

The warmup is short-lived on Wednesday and Thursday as our next Arctic cold front is knocking on our door Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will take a dive into the single digits again Thursday night.

There is a chance for light snow showers to flurries when the front passes through Thursday, especially closer to Central Missouri Thursday night. Friday will be another bitter cold day with high temperatures in the upper teens with lows Friday night falling to the single digits.

We’re still in the 20s on Saturday but we quickly get highs back above freezing Sunday. Looking into next week temperatures should become mild in the upper 30s to mid-40s for a few days, but it will come with rain. We’ll have to watch the beginning of this wetter period on Monday. There’s a slight chance for some freezing rain to kick things off before temperatures head higher

