Happy Tuesday! Mother Nature is giving us a late Christmas gift, wrapped in warm January weather and sunshine. Temperatures will remain unusually warm through Tuesday and Wednesday and will offer up a mix of sunshine and clouds with afternoon highs 15 to 20° above normal.

There really aren’t any weather concerns outside of the possibility of foggy weather Wednesday morning through the two-day stretch. Visibility looks to be reduced all over the Ozarks on Wednesday morning.

A stronger storm will sweep into the area Wednesday night bringing a risk of thunderstorms to parts of the area. It looks like enough instability will develop by mid to late evening for thunderstorms to blossom over Northern Arkansas, spreading northeast through midnight. A few of the storms could become severe with wind or hail possible. The risk for severe storms will increase the further south you go with stronger storms more likely south of an Mtn. Home to Alton line.

The storm will also bring a shot of cold air to the Ozarks with some wraparound light snow possible near and north of the interstate Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Temperatures look like they’ll remain stuck in the 30s all day with gusty northwest winds driving wind chills down into the 20s.

After a cold day Friday, the mild January weather pattern will resume this upcoming weekend with highs back up near 60° Sunday.

MLK Day will come with mild temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms as the next storm moves into the region.