Happy Tuesday!

If you have ever wondered if you would like to live in the northwest, this week gives you a little sample of the cloudy and damp weather the northwest is famously known for!

We will see foggy conditions across the Ozarks for much of the day. With the heavy mist, it will only add to visibility issues. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our Arkansas counties until noon. I wouldn’t be too surprised if they add in some Missouri counties before too long.

There is a stationary front that is bringing all of this dreary weather this week. Different storm systems will be riding along that front, and a surface low will be moving through later Tuesday. Light rain and drizzle will continue until the low passes through.

Because of the front, there will be a range of temperatures across the Ozarks. Our northern counties will likely be in the mid-40s, Springfield should be in the mid-50s and Arkansas will be in the 60s.

We should see a break in the rain overnight and into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, widespread rain will be moving back into the Ozarks. The heaviest of rain could be up to a couple of inches, while our far northern counties will see closer to half an inch.

We will be staying in a more active pattern as we head into next week. We are watching the threat of another storm system moving in late Monday.