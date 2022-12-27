Happy Tuesday, friends!

Tuesday morning is bringing frigid temperatures back to the area with plenty of readings in the single digits. It’s hard to believe, but this will be the kick-off for the end-of-the-year warm-up as the pattern flips.

The first thing we will initially notice, winds will start to pick up Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday we will be close to being under Wind Advisory criteria.

The trough in the East will give way to a ridge as a trough moves into the Western U.S. This will lead to windier and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and daytime temperatures will march up to above-normal levels with highs in the 60s by Thursday.

The western trough will also draw moisture north from the Gulf as it sends a parade of storms through the region. This will result in waves of wet weather every few days starting Thursday night into the first week of January.