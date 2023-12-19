High pressure last night has moved to our east this morning putting us on the warmer side. South winds today at 10 to 20 mph will help lift temperatures out of the 20s this morning into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Overall, expect a nice day under sunny skies. Fire danger is elevated across the area today.

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid-30s and skies become partly cloudy going into Wednesday. South winds will continue to aid in warming us up to the upper 50s on Wednesday. Clouds will continue to increase going into Thursday.

Thursday will remain mild in the upper 50s and a series of storms will come out of the west over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will remain mild during the day and at night with waves of wet weather expected. Wet periods will be focused on Friday and again Christmas Eve. Rain totals through the weekend will likely top 1″ in most areas.

Christmas morning may have some lingering rain showers from Christmas Eve, but rain will be moving out of the area making for a dry afternoon on Christmas Day. In fact, it looks like it could be a top 10 warmest Christmas afternoon on record. More seasonal air is expected the week following Christmas with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

