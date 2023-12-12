Overall, we’re looking at a pretty quiet week with a couple of waves of cloud cover expected through the week. Quiet weather spells out mild weather in the Ozarks.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s today with skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light. A weak boundary will move across the Ozarks today into Wednesday, but it will have little impact on our weather outside of shifting winds.

A storm moving through the Western U.S. will sling clouds our way with a high overcast much of the day Wednesday lowering temperatures a few degrees from Tuesday.

We’ll likely see more sun than clouds on Thursday with temperatures rebounding to the mid to upper 50s again. Similar conditions are expected again on Friday with perhaps a bit more cloud cover.

Meanwhile, all week long our “cloud maker” storm system will be providing round after round of rain showers in parts of New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. That storm system will begin to move our way Friday night and we could see a few rain showers Saturday.

At the same time, another storm will skirt around to our north bringing rain to the upper Midwest. We’ll be caught in between the two storms with most of the rainfall this weekend going around the area. However, at least some scattered rain showers are possible Saturday.

