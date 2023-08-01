Thunderstorms this morning are dropping heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches making flooding possible with these storms. These storms are also producing 60 mph winds occasionally and some large hail up to half-dollar sized so far. The rain and storm complex should remain east of Highway 65 and will work its way through Dallas and Laclede counties and keep moving southward through midday today.

The storms will help keep areas east of Highway 65 cooler today with temperatures in those areas staying in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Meanwhile west of Highway 65 is a different story. A heat advisory is in place for counties in the west with an excessive heat warning in effect for counties along the Kansas border. Temperatures here will be 95 to 100 degrees feeling like 100 to 105, perhaps hotter in the far west.

There is an additional round of rain and thunderstorms possible east of Highway 65 again tonight into Wednesday morning. Areas that are seeing rain now and receive rain again tonight may have to deal with some flooding issues. The heat creeps a little farther east on Wednesday with Springfield and points south and westward likely seeing the upper 90s while central Missouri may be milder in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday will have a similar setup as Wednesday except we are not expecting any rain this time. Upper 90s in the west and southwest with mid-90s farther north and east. The pattern does become a little unsettled going into the weekend. Several bits of energy will make a run for Missouri beginning Friday lasting through Sunday. This will provide more rain and storms mainly east of Highway 65 during this time, but could still move farther west.

By the time Sunday rolls around, a larger storm system will move around to our north and bring in a substantial cold front going into next week. This could mean highs in the 80s in the Ozarks for at least a few days next week.

