Temperatures this morning are not as cold as yesterday morning’s freeze, but there is a slight chill in the air out the door. Winds are breezy from the SW this morning in Springfield, but winds should become calm this afternoon. Temperatures today will be okay in the low 60s, with upper 60s possible in central Missouri due to less cloud cover.

Rain chances this week will be overall low due to some dry air over the Ozarks, but scattered light showers are possible this morning and this evening, especially in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. There is a better chance for rain in the same areas Wednesday and then an areawide chance Friday into Saturday.

In addition to the rain chances, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this week in southern MO and northern Arkansas while central Missouri may be mostly sunny and therefore warmer. Generally, temperatures will be staying below normal in the low 60s in southwest Missouri and up to the upper 60s in central MIssouri. Thursday will be the cooler day in the Ozarks with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A better chance for rain in the Ozarks arrives Friday into Saturday, however, there is some disagreement on how far south this system will drop. It may pass south of Missouri which would lower our rain chances, but for now am going with a decent chance for rain showers Friday into Saturday.

Looking into the first week of May, the latest data suggests we may still be below normal with temperatures continuing to be in the mid-60s next week (roughly 10-15 degrees below normal).