Happy Thursday!

This week has been simply beautiful across the Ozarks. Fog will be possible in the early hours, mainly along low-lying areas and river and lake valleys. We will continue the seasonal trend with temperatures right at average, in the mid-80s. The current situation will trend almost exactly the same into the weekend.

On Saturday, an upper-level low sitting well to our south around the Gulf Coast, will bring enough moisture and lift, that a few showers could pop up Saturday afternoon in our eastern counties. The area of precipitation will shift east overnight as a cold front will move into the Ozarks. While it looks like it could bring a good chance of rain to the area, I’m not so sure we will see much rain associated with this cold front. What the cold front will do is drop temperatures into the 70s. We will also see a drier air mass, allowing overnight lows to drop overnight. A few places could actually make it into the upper-40s on Monday morning.

While it’s nice to see cooler temperatures, they won’t be here to stay. It looks like the mid-80s will quickly return by mid-week.