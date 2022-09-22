Friends, we have made it! Fall officially arrives this evening. I could not plan this autumn-like weather any better if I tried.

A cold front is moving through the Ozarks today, causing temperatures to tumble. This afternoon, I expect some towns to be at least 30° cooler today, compared to yesterday (which was record-breaking, by the way). This front is also bringing much-needed rain to the area. While we won’t see heavy rain, it will be a persistent shower that will move slowly through the area, which will help the drought conditions.

I expect tonight to stay mostly dry. However, models show a shortwave (a little ball of energy) that could bring a few showers to our northern counties on Friday afternoon.

Saturday is bringing summer back as temperatures warm into the upper-80s. The good news is it will only last a day and fall will quickly return. Next week is looking nice!