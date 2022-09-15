Happy Thursday!

This week has put me right back to that mid-July forecast, where it was dry and hot every day. Thankfully, we are not knocking down the door of 100°, but it is warm and will only heat up from here. By next week, it will be 10-15° above normal for this time of year.

Currently, an upper-level ridge is acting like a dome over the middle part of the country. With that ridge, we are seeing above-average temperatures and dry, dry conditions. This pattern will not change for the next 7 days. On the first day of fall, it looks like a well-timed cold front will be moving through, dropping temperatures to more seasonal readings. We will take any rain associated with this cold front, although it is still a week out and models aren’t in agreement.

Enjoy your last week of summer!