Happy Thursday!

As we mentioned on the morning show, this forecast feels a bit like Groundhog Day. The good news is- we will snap out of this current pattern quickly!

One cold front moved through late Wednesday and didn’t do much in way of changing our weather for Thursday. With extremely dry air in place, and winds increasing for our western counties this afternoon it’s not a good day to be burning.

Another cold front will be moving in right after the first. This cold front is much stronger and will do a good job of dropping those temperatures in time for Friday.

Overnight low temperatures on Saturday morning and Sunday morning will bring frost potential to parts of the Ozarks. Those places prone to frost north and east of Springfield might want to take precautions.

Next week looks to bring a chance of much-needed rain to the Ozarks. It doesn’t appear to be a wash-out, but just enough moisture for a chance of rain is an exciting possibility.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

~Meteorologist Natalie Nunn