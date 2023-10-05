Rainfall this morning is falling across southeast Missouri and northwest Arkansas with one more round of scattered rain developing in the northwest for later this morning along a cold front. Once again the heaviest of the rain this morning will fall along and south of Interstate 44.

Temperatures today will be mild in the mid-70s. After this morning skies will become partly cloudy to possibly mostly clear. Winds will be light from the northwest. This evening will be chilly in the low 60s by 9PM and we’ll drop to the upper 40s overnight.

Friday will stay on the cooler side of normal with temperatures at their warmest around midday before a final cold front passes through the Ozarks. Midday temperatures should make it to the upper 60s before cooling by 5-10 degrees in the afternoon behind the front. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night will be dry with light northwest winds under a cloudless sky, near-perfect conditions for a cold night. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s with patches of frost likely across parts of the area and a wind chill around 30 degrees. Saturday will be jacket weather with temperatures topping out right around 60 degrees.

Another chance for frost on Saturday night and then we become warmer Sunday around 70 degrees. The first couple days of next week will also rest in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies with light west-southwest winds.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App