Happy Thursday! Today is shaping up to be a pretty nice fall day across the Ozarks. It will be sunny and cool, with increasing clouds this afternoon. If you ware wanting another chance to go leaf peeping, today would be great for it!

Friday will be much like Thursday, calm and nice. Outdoor activities are looking good heading into the last weekend of October.

As we head into the weekend, our next storm system will be moving across Texas. It looks like our southern counties will be on the northern edge of this storm, bringing rain once again to the Ozarks. This rain chance is most likely Saturday evening into the early Sunday time period. While rainfall won’t be anything like earlier this week, it will help out some of the areas that didn’t see as much rain.

Next week, temperatures will be on the rise across the Ozarks. Halloween will be seasonal and nice for all those trick-or-treaters out there.