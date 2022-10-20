Happy Thursday!

After seeing some of the coldest October air ever experienced in the Ozarks, temperatures are working their way back to summer and it all starts today. This morning’s lows are 15-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday. It will still be chilly, but nowhere near as cold as Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, with gusts up to 20 mph. We only have two counties in a Red Flag Warning – Shannon and Oregan counties, but it’s not a good idea to burn today or the rest of the week.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be reminiscent of late summer with temperatures topping out in the low-80s. It will be very windy, and I won’t be surprised if a Red Flag Warning will be issued for the weekend. It’s not a good idea for any bonfires!

By Sunday night, an approaching trough will help bring the chance of rain, and possibly storms, into the Ozarks. It looks like next week will have a few chances for rain! That is music to my ears.