A weak “cool” front passed through the Ozarks last night and provided for some light rain/sprinkles across the area. Temperatures behind the front are only slightly cooler and we’ll be in the upper 60s this afternoon with a few clouds. Tonight will be mild in the upper 40s.

We’re back to the low 70s Friday under mostly sunny skies with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. We’ll stay mild Friday night with temperatures only falling to the mid-60s by 7PM and the low 50s for an overnight low temperature.

Another weak cold front will pass through hardly noticed Saturday during the day. Temperatures Saturday will still reach the low to mid-70s with winds becoming light from the northwest under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will round out the weekend nicely with temperatures still in the low 70s and skies remaining mostly sunny. The nice and mild weather continues through Tuesday of next week before our rain chances begin to increase again.

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by Wednesday of next week with several storm systems lined up through next weekend. This scenario would be great for the Ozarks and presents a decent chance of widespread beneficial rainfall.

