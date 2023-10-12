South winds gusted up to 25 mph yesterday and temperatures soared to 80 degrees. Today will be a degree or two cooler, but south winds will be stronger today with 35 mph wind gusts possible, especially in western Missouri.

We’re keeping an eye on a storm system moving over southwest Nebraska this morning. This storm will bring a cold front to the Ozarks late tonight into Friday morning. This front will produce a round of scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly early Friday morning. Severe weather risk is low in central Missouri with slightly a higher risk in northeast Kansas and northern Missouri.

By Friday afternoon the rain will have moved into Illinois with the cold front not far behind. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.25″. Friday will be mild in the upper 60s with winds becoming west at 15 to 25 mph. Winds turn northwest on Saturday and will remain strong through Sunday.

Temperatures this Saturday through Monday will fall to the upper 50s. Even the middle of next week will be mild in the mid-60s.

