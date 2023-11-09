Our stretch of record-warm temperatures has come to an end. Today will be chilly and gloomy for many with temperatures trapped in the upper 50s with skies becoming cloudy as early as mid-morning. Winds will be from the north around 10 to 15 mph.

Rain this evening/tonight will largely be across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Rainfall amounts are not high with most spots seeing 0.10″ to 0.25″, slightly higher amounts possible in northern Arkansas. Rain is long gone by Friday morning.

Friday will be a nice fall day with temperatures around 60 degrees under sunny skies with light north winds. Friday night will be cold in the mid-30s, but we should mostly avoid a freeze.

Veterans Day is also lining up to be a nice fall day. Temperatures will land in the low 60s under sunny skies with light southeast winds. Plan for jacket weather in the morning and evening with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The nice weather pattern continues into next week with mid-60s Monday through Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The bad news is that after today, no rain chances are coming our way over the next 7 days.

