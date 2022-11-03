Happy Thursday!

What a week! Temperatures have been consistently 10-15° above average, making the start of November very pleasant. Thursday will be right on track, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds will be strong out of the south, gusting up to 30 mph. It would be a great day to fly a kite!

The chance of rain will increase Friday afternoon, with storms beginning after dinner. As the cold front pushes through, an organized line will push through, bringing a major wind threat. Right now, the stormiest time frame looks to be after midnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Ozarks under a slight risk for severe weather. While wind energy is there, instability to get storms really fired up appears very low. The tornado threat is very low for our area, but we will be keeping a close eye on the storms.

It is looking like a widespread 1-2″ will be likely from late Friday into early Saturday. Locally higher amounts could be possible within those thunderstorms.