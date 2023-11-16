Enjoy these warm temperatures once more today because a cold front will be arriving soon. Today the warm weather trend will continue with temps near 70. Winds will be gusty at 10-20 mph. Sunny to start the morning, however, clouds will increase in the afternoon.

The cold front itself will pass through Friday morning around sunrise. Some sprinkles and light scattered showers may occur overnight Thursday and any rainfall accumulation will be very light if measurable at all.

Much cooler temperatures for Friday, upper 50s, with clearing skies and a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. A freeze is likely Friday night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s in many spots. Saturday will be a nice November day around 60 degrees under sunny skies with light winds from the west.

Sunday should be dry, but clouds will increase as our next storm system approaches. Rain is likely late Sunday into Monday and wrapping up Tuesday. Temperatures will also drop during this time with low 50s Monday and mid-40s Tuesday.

The good news is that the rain is gone by Wednesday for Thanksgiving travelers. Thanksgiving itself is starting to look chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies should be sunny and winds fairly light.

