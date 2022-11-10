Happy Thursday! If you are a summer lover, you are in luck! We have one more day of near-record-breaking temperatures across the Ozarks. Springfield and Joplin have the best chance of tying or setting a new record-high temperature this afternoon.

A strong cold front will be moving in from the west. We have an interesting set-up as dryer air is being pulled into the Ozarks thanks to now Tropical Storm, Nicole. This will bring a much higher rainfall total for our western counties, compared to our eastern counties.

A few showers could develop late afternoon into the early evening along I-49. It’ll take some time before pushing eastward. I don’t think we will see anything close to Springfield until the overnight hours.

Here is a look at rainfall totals, notice that there is a distinct cut-off of rain for our eastern counties.

Temperatures will quickly turn to winter as we head into Friday…. and it is looking like winter will be here to stay for a while. All eyes are starting to turn to Monday night, when it is looking like the Ozarks will see the first taste of winter precipitation. While it is too early to nail anything down, confidence is growing we could wake up to some white stuff on the ground Tuesday.

The NBM model, which is a National Blend of Models, is jumping on the snow trend, showing over an inch possible. By Saturday, we will have a much better idea of the early week snow chance.