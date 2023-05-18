This morning was a sweet reminder that spring isn’t over yet and we can still enjoy cool mornings. Humidity today will be on the lower end of the spectrum, however, it will still be warm today around 80 degrees. Skies should mainly be sunny with a few passing clouds during the day and possibly an isolated rain shower in the southwest.

Clouds will increase this evening as our next cold front begins its approach. Temperatures tonight will dip into the low 60s and we will be dry overnight.

The aforementioned cold front will interact with a developing weak area of low pressure currently in Oklahoma. This interaction will bring us a decent chance for rain Friday during the day. Rain chances increase in the west Friday morning and midday before expanding eastward through the day eventually clearing the Ozarks by Friday evening. We will be dry and cooler Friday night.

Temperatures Friday will be stunted by the clouds, rain and cold front. The warmest part of the day Friday will likely be before noon. Friday night will see temperatures around 50 degrees with north winds at 10 mph.

Of course the good news is that the weekend is dry and sunny with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Humidity will also be low through the weekend with light northerly winds. The nice weather will stay in the area going into next week with temperatures warming close rot 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.