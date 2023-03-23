Happy Thursday!

Wednesday marked the return of warm weather. After the recent cold snap, it’s been very welcome. Temperatures climbed steadily and quickly throughout the day with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. It was one of the warmer days of the year so far.

The warm pattern is sticking around into Thursday. It is a mild, and somewhat soupy start (humidity-wise) across the Ozarks. Temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 60s, and close to 70° in a few spots.

A cold front will slowly sag south through the area during the day, arriving near I-44 by early to mid-afternoon. A few showers may accompany the front, but most of the rain will hold off until closer to evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will blossom along and north of the front early Thursday evening with waves of storms continuing throughout the night.

A few severe storms are possible, especially as the stormy weather kicks off. Hail should be the main concern, but locally strong winds are possible too. There will also be bouts of lightning and heavy rainfall.

The training nature of the storms will likely generate corridors of excessive rainfall and flooding and flash flooding.

The band of rain and thunderstorms will gradually sag south into Northern Arkansas by Friday morning as the front gets forced south. Additional waves of rain and thunderstorms will develop along and north of the front throughout the day Friday. A few strong to severe storms will again be possible Friday, mainly across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri. By the time we are all said and done, rain totals will be impressive across the area.

The spring feel will quickly fade as the rain sets in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Friday will be quite a bit cooler with daytime highs ranging from the upper 40s near Central Missouri to 60s along and south of the state line.

Drier weather will return in time for the weekend. Clouds may be a little slow to clear Saturday. Sunday looks a bit sunnier, but showers will return heading into Sunday night. Temperatures look pretty seasonable through the weekend, and a lot warmer than the previous two weekends.

Next week may unfold in a similar fashion with cool and quiet early week weather giving way to warmer, and then stormier weather later next week.