Mild weather returned Wednesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. This is very close to “normal” highs for mid-March. The warmer temperatures won’t be here long though. Another major cold snap will sweep into the area by the weekend.

A strong cold front will lead the way to the colder pattern and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks Thursday throughout the evening. It will also bring gusty winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas west of Hwy. 65.

We will start the day with winds out of the south. The cold front will move into the area early evening, and those winds will quickly switch to the north where cold air will filter in quickly as well.

Lightning and locally heavy rainfall are possible, but it looks like strong to severe storms will remain south of most of the Ozarks. There may be just enough instability nosing in ahead of the cold front for a few marginally severe storms south of a Joplin to Harrison line early Thursday evening.

Rainfall totals will tend to come in under an inch.

There is a chance for a quick turnover to light snow north of I-44 late Thursday night, but at this stage, it’s not expected to make much of an impact. A dusting on grassy surfaces and rooftops looks possible near and north of I-44.

Thursday’s cold front will tee up another early Spring cold snap. Temperatures Friday through the weekend will run about 15 to 20° below normal with highs in the upper 30s and 40s and lows dipping into the upper teens and 20s. St. Patrick’s Day will be sunny, but unfortunately, very chilly. You’ll want to bundle up with your best green attire.