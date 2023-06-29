Yesterday we made it 97 degrees in Springfield with a heat index in the 105-degree range. Yikes! We’ll do it again today with temperatures more intense already feeling like 100 degrees by noon and in the low 100s this afternoon feeling like 105-110 degrees. Winds will be west-southwest today at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times under sunny skies.

Tonight will stay warm in the upper 70s and around 80 degrees out the door Friday morning. The good news is that Friday is our last hot day, however, the heat wave will go out with a bang. Once again temperatures will soar into the low 100s with feel-like temperatures ranging between 105-110 in the afternoon.

Looking at the weekend, a storm system will push in from the northwest with a cold front bringing our temperatures back to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. Saturday will also come with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the morning and again in the afternoon. Saturday night will hold onto a slight rain chance with dwindling chances going into Sunday.

Sunday will be mild in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms possible. Monday will be a few degrees warmer in the low 90s.

Independence Day will be warm in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies during the daytime. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday with slight chances for isolated showers and storms Tuesday evening into the night. Of course, there are a lot of evening plans and fireworks displays scheduled for Tuesday evening. Understand that this is a low chance for rain and storms Tuesday evening, but some spots will see some rain.

