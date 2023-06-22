Today will be a nice day. East winds around 5 to 10 mph today will help keep the intense heat to our south and west. This afternoon will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Similar to yesterday, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out in east Missouri this afternoon. Tonight will be mild in the low to mid-60s.

South winds return Friday and will lift our temperatures to around 90 degrees in the Ozarks. Skies Friday will be mostly sunny. Humidity will still be fairly mild Friday but will be increasing going into Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will feature temperatures in the low 90s Saturday and possibly mid-90s Sunday, depending on cloud cover. A cold front is expected to pass through the Ozarks late Saturday into Sunday and will help briefly cool us down. The heat wave to our south, however, looks to expand into the Ozarks by the middle of next week when temperatures could consistently reach the mid-90s.

When the front passes through this weekend there will be a slight chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. The main area of low pressure will be situated to our north in Iowa and will likely take most of the severe weather threat in that direction. That being said, some of our northern counties (Bates, Henry, Benton, Morgan, Vernon, St. Clair, Hickory, Camden) will have a chance at a storm or two becoming strong to severe Saturday evening.