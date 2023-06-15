Today will be a warm and muggy day in the Ozarks under generally sunny skies. Temperatures today will shoot up to the mid to upper 80s with light southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. There is a chance for a weakening line of storms to come out of Oklahoma and into far southern Missouri and northern Arkansas overnight tonight, but most areas should stay dry tonight.

Friday will see a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon once again mainly south of Highway 60 into northern Arkansas. There is a low risk for severe thunderstorms capable of producing 60 mph winds and slightly larger than quarter-sized hail. Temperatures Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day. Friday night will see any rain in the area move out to the south and east with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain should be long gone from the area by Saturday morning and the data continues to suggest that Saturday mid-morning into the early afternoon is dry before rain chances return Saturday late afternoon/evening. Saturday will be warm during the day in the mid to upper 80s again under partly cloudy skies with light southerly winds.

Storms Saturday evening into Sunday morning come with a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. As we go through the day Sunday we will see temperatures slightly cooler in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. The chance for rain moves east in the afternoon along with the risk for severe weather. Portions of south-central Missouri into east Arkansas currently have the best chance of rain and storms Sunday afternoon. Keep checking for updates as the exact timing and intensity of storms will continue to be updated over the weekend.

