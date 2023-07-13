Storms this morning left some damage behind, mainly wind damage with a few power outages being reported this morning as well as tree limbs downed across Texas County, Missouri. Meanwhile, southeast Kansas is dealing with flooding and multiple power outages as well.

Storms this morning are coming to an end with a few pockets of heavy rain and strong winds lasting until around sunrise. Afterward, we will be hot and sticky for today with temperatures in the mid-90s. Skies today should become mostly sunny, but a few clouds are certainly possible. Another round of rain and storms is possible tonight.

There is a low chance for an isolated storm or two late this afternoon across the Ozarks with a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms tonight south of Highway 60. The best timing for storms to develop in southwest and southern Missouri and northern Arkansas is after midnight. Some of these storms may produce a little wind and hail, but flooding will be the main hazard to watch for, especially in southwest Missouri

Friday will be a little milder with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers tonight may linger into Friday morning, but we should remain mostly dry. Friday night will see a third and final round of rain and thunderstorms once again most likely after midnight. These storms too will pose a risk for severe thunderstorms and especially flooding.

The weekend looks dry with temperatures Saturday and Sunday staying mild in the upper 80s to low 90s. Next week looks to warm up again with temperatures climbing to 95+ degrees by next Tuesday. Temperatures may rise to 100 degrees by the middle of next week.

