Happy Thursday!

Wednesday brought a definite reversal in the pattern with a more typical January feel to the day. Thursday will be a near copy-and-paste kind of day. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the west, making wind chills feel cooler. I hope you kept your coat handy.

On Thursday, skies will remain sunny in most areas, but there will be another round of clouds in areas close to Lake of the Ozarks. Those clouds will slip out during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly again Thursday with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Temperatures will head a little higher on Friday with clouds increasing ahead of the next storm. The storm won’t be too impactful, spreading a round of light rain or drizzle across much of the Ozarks. Temperatures will fall later in the day after morning highs in the low 50s. Wraparound clouds may linger into Sunday morning before clearing out.

The overall pattern looks pretty quiet into next week with no real sign of any frigid air. A west-to-east storm track across the nation will keep Pacific air flowing across the Lower 48 with cold air locked out.