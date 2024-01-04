A dense fog advisory is in place this morning for parts of central Missouri where pockets of freezing fog are likely. Freezing fog can cause isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Use caution this morning when needed. Otherwise, expect another nice January day with light winds, sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

An active pattern kicks in Friday morning and will begin as snow. The wave of snow will quickly shift east and northeast across the area through the morning hours and may transition to rain as it shifts east into the Eastern Ozarks. The afternoon hours look mostly dry with clouds hanging around and temperatures remaining cold.

Snowfall amounts will mostly be confined to southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. A dusting to half an inch is possible in Springfield while points southwest could see a dusting to an inch of snow. Impacts should remain minimal.

Light rain showers or drizzle will be possible Friday night into Saturday as a weak system passes to the south. The precipitation may end as some snow flurries Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday will remain chilly, likely stuck in the 30s to low 40s all day.

A second stronger storm is taking shape for Monday and Tuesday of next week. As of this morning, the storm should begin as a cold rain Monday across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri with snow possible in central and northern Missouri. The rain will transition to more snow later on Monday into Tuesday given the storm’s latest potential track.

Recent model trends place Missouri on the northern side of the storm track Tuesday, a track that would bring snow to much of the state. Some of this snow could be significant with the threat of heavier snow focused across Central and Northern Missouri. Wraparound snow should make it south into Southern Missouri and parts of Northern Arkansas. Keep in mind the track of the storm is variable and could shift meaning less or even no snow. Check back for updates on-air, online, or on our mobile app.

