Happy Thursday! Overall, January has brought mild weather to the middle part of the country. We reached 60° or higher eight times in January. If you had any doubts that it was indeed still winter, today will bring us back to reality.

Clouds Thursday are going to be tough to get rid of given the pattern. The cloudy skies also won’t allow temperatures to move very much with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Winds will also be strong, gusting up to 35mph. Wind chills will make it feel like it is in the 20s.

Clouds may try to persist up near Lake of the Ozarks into Friday before finally clearing out. We should end the week on a bright note though with temperatures remaining chilly.

Another storm will move through this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and a chance for rain showers by Saturday night. It looks like it will be cold enough for the rain to mix with or change over to wet snow by Sunday morning with minor accumulations possible near and north of Hwy. 60. This doesn’t look like it will be a very impactful storm from a travel perspective.

Another storm will sweep through the area sometime around Tuesday with similar results. Rain or snow will be possible Monday night before wrapping up as snow Tuesday. Minor snow accumulations are on the table with this storm as well.

Waves of cold air will keep the pattern more consistently cold through the end of the month.