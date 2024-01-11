I can’t say it enough this morning: Get outside today! This is our final day of nice weather before temperatures collapse Friday behind a strong cold front. We’re also tracking rain and a few thunderstorms tonight with a window of snow showers tomorrow morning through the afternoon.

Today will be the best day we’re going to see in at least the next 10 days. Temperatures today will range from the mid-50s in northern Arkansas to the upper 40s in central Missouri. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with skies becoming partly cloudy later on.

Tonight’s system will bring rain and a few thunderstorms to the Ozarks. A few of the storms could come with some hail and a little wind over Northern Arkansas. Temperatures won’t drop much, only falling back into the 40s, that is until the front arrives near sunrise Friday.

A strong cold front will whip through the Ozarks Friday morning with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Snow will come with the temperature shift continuing into the afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will ultimately drop into teens and low 20s with wind chills falling into the single digits. Winds will howl from late morning through the afternoon with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. Snow amounts will be heaviest again near I-44 south into Northwest Arkansas where a general half inch to inch and a half is expected. Locally 2″ is possible, especially closer to Lake of the Ozarks. Slick roads will likely develop by mid to late morning, remaining slick throughout the day.

We’ll get a breather from the wintry weather Saturday, but don’t look for a warmup. Temperatures Saturday will remain well below freezing with breezy winds keeping wind chills in the single digits.

The cold will intensify on Sunday as the coldest air mass since December 2022 moves into the Ozarks. Another period of snowy weather will develop on Sunday afternoon. Snow ratios of 20:1 are possible therefore boosting snow totals (normal is roughly 10 inches of snow for every inch of rainfall). Amounts will range from a few inches north to possibly over 6″ in Northern Arkansas. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to warm through the single digits and wind chills will drop below -10°.

MLK Day will be the coldest MLK Day on record with lows near or below zero and daytime highs in the single digits to low teens. Snow from Sunday night may linger for parts of the Ozarks into Monday.

Temperatures may fall well below zero Tuesday morning before the intense cold begins to relax. The pattern looks quiet with highs near freezing on Wednesday. That would make for at least a 5-day stretch where temperatures remain below freezing, the longest freezing stretch since the frigid February of 2021. There’s a chance the freezing temperatures remain through next week.

