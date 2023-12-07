Today’s weather headline is strong south winds as the wind machine is cranked up on high. South winds will blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Be sure and secure any loose yard items, including Christmas decorations. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the mid-60s.

Winds stay up tonight keeping temperatures mild in the upper 40s. Plan for a cloudy day Friday with temperatures still warm around 60 degrees. Our next chance for thunderstorms arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Our next storm system will provide a chance for scattered rain and a chance for thunderstorms, possibly severe. Most of the thunderstorm potential is to our south in southeast Oklahoma and central Arkansas, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Some hail and wind will be possible late Friday night ahead of a cold front.

By midday Saturday the cold front is well into east Missouri. Temperatures on Saturday will be around normal behind the front in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day.

The clouds clear Saturday night and temperatures drop to the upper 20s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be chilly in the low 40s under sunny skies. The start of next week looks mild in the low 50s with no rain chances showing up through next Wednesday.

